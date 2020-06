Universal Orlando lays off some theme park workers

Weeks after opening for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic struck Central Florida, Universal Orlando announced that it would need to lay off some of its theme park employees. A statement provided by the company didn’t give details on how many staff members will lose their jobs or from which parks they worked.

Read more from WKMG/Orlando.

