Universal Orlando hints at reopening strategy

Posted Thursday, April 23, 2020 9:22 AM | Contributed by Jeff

During a meeting of a committee focused on the state's tourism and other key industries, Universal Orlando's John Sprouls said the state’s theme parks will have to reopen with small, limited crowds and that getting them fully reopened could take time. Any decision to reopen, he said, would be guided by state and local officials, as well as by health considerations.

Read more from ABC News.

Comments: 18