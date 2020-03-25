Universal Orlando extends closure as Orange County issues stay-at-home order

Posted Wednesday, March 25, 2020 12:18 PM | Contributed by Jeff

The plan for Walt Disney World, Universal and the rest to reopen parks on April 1 was dashed on Tuesday as Universal announced that Universal Studios Hollywood and Universal Orlando Resort and CityWalk attractions will extend its closures to April 19 in response to growing restrictions to fight the coronavirus pandemic.

Orange County, Florida, also announced a stay-at-home order to begin Thursday and last at least two weeks. About two-thirds of Walt Disney World are in Orange County, as well as all of the Universal properties and SeaWorld Orlando.

Read more from Tampa Bay Times.

Comments: 4