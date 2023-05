Universal Orlando building a "team member campus"

Universal Orlando Resort has a new project in the works on its existing local theme park campus — but this one is for its employees. The company plans to build a new 19,000-square-foot, back-of-house facility to centralize several services available for its workers — also known as team members — and create a gathering space for workers.

