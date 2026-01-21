Universal Orlando announces Fast & Furious ride for 2027

Posted | Contributed by BrettV

From the press release:

Universal Orlando Resort is revving up for its next big thrill with Fast & Furious: Hollywood Drift – a high-octane outdoor roller coaster that will join the Universal Studios Florida family in 2027.

Replacing the former Hollywood Rip Ride Rockit roller coaster, Fast & Furious: Hollywood Drift will put guests in the driver seat of the high-speed thrills of Universal Pictures’ Fast & Furious universe like never before. Riders will experience the exhilarating sensation of 360-degree drifting as they speed through jaw-dropping maneuvers – including a 170-foot vertical “spike” that will send riders nearly 17 stories in the air over the outskirts of Universal CityWalk.

Fast & Furious: Hollywood Drift will join an award-winning collection of coaster experiences at Universal Orlando Resort and is another exciting example of the incredible growth, momentum and world-class innovation of Universal Destinations & Experiences. Universal Studios Hollywood will also debut its own, one-of-a-kind Fast & Furious: Hollywood Drift outdoor roller coaster later this year.

As Universal Studios Florida makes way for this exciting new experience, Fast & Furious – Supercharged will permanently close in 2027.