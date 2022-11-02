Universal Orlando announces closure of child attractions for new "family entertainment"

Posted | Contributed by Jeff

Universal Orlando Resort will soon begin work on bringing exciting new family entertainment to Universal Studios Florida that will immerse guests in the adventures of beloved animated characters. To make way for these new additions, Fievel's Playland, Woody Woodpecker's Nuthouse Coaster, Curious George Goes to Town, Dreamworks Destination and Shrek and Donkey's Meet & Greet will close on January 16, 2023 (the last day of operation will be January 15, 2023).

The E.T. Adventure, Animal Actors on Location!, SpongeBob StorePants - including meet and greets with SpongeBob SquarePants and friends - and KidZone Pizza Company will remain open for guests to enjoy.