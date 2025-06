Universal bringing year-round horror attraction to Chicago

Posted | Contributed by Jeff

Universal is bringing a new, year-round immersive experience to Chicago called Universal Horror Unleashed: Chicago. The new venue will mark the second location for the popular Universal Horror Unleashed brand, following one other location in Las Vegas, and a first for Universal in the Midwest. The attraction is targeting a 2027 opening date.

Read more from WMAQ/Chicago.

Comments: 6