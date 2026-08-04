United Parks revenue, income and attendance down in second quarter

Posted
From the press release (PDF):
- Attendance was 6.1 million guests, a decrease of approximately 0.2 million guests or 2.9% from the second quarter of 2025.
- Total revenue was $483.3 million, a decrease of $6.9 million or 1.4% from the second quarter of 2025.
- Net income was $63.3 million, a decrease of $16.8 million or 21.0% from the second quarter of 2025.
- Adjusted EBITDA was $195.5 million, a decrease of $10.8 million or 5.2% from the second quarter of 2025.
- Total revenue per capita increased 1.5% to $79.82 compared to the second quarter of 2025. Admission per capita decreased 1.8% to $40.31 while in-park per capita spending increased 5.1% to a record $39.51 compared to the second quarter of 2025.