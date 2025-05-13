United Parks revenue and attendance down in first quarter 2025

Posted | Contributed by Jeff

From the press release:

Attendance was 3.4 million guests, a decrease of approximately 59,000 guests or 1.7% from the first quarter of 2024.

Total revenue was $286.9 million, a decrease of $10.5 million or 3.5% from the first quarter of 2024.

Net loss was $16.1 million, a decrease of $4.9 million from the first quarter of 2024.

Adjusted EBITDA [1] was $67.4 million, a decrease of $11.7 million or 14.8% from the first quarter of 2024.

was $67.4 million, a decrease of $11.7 million or 14.8% from the first quarter of 2024. Total revenue per capita[2] decreased 1.8% to $84.62 from the first quarter of 2024. Admission per capita[2] decreased 4.2% to $46.04 while in-park per capita spending[2] increased 1.1% to a record $38.58 from the first quarter of 2024.

Other Highlights

In the first quarter, the Company repurchased approximately 100,000 shares for an aggregate total of approximately $4.6 million.

During the first quarter of 2025, the Company came to the aid of 205 animals in need in the wild. The total number of animals the Company has helped over its history is more than 42,000.

In the first quarter of 2025, the Company hosted approximately 3.4 million guests, generated total revenues of $286.9 million, net loss of $16.1 million and Adjusted EBITDA of $67.4 million. Attendance for the first quarter of 2025 decreased by approximately 59,000 guests, or 1.7%, when compared to the prior year quarter. Attendance was negatively impacted by an unfavorable calendar shift including the shift of Easter and Spring Break holidays from the first quarter to the second quarter when compared to the prior year.

The decrease in total revenue of $10.5 million compared to the first quarter of 2024 was primarily a result of a decrease in admission per capita (defined as admissions revenue divided by total attendance) and attendance, partially offset by an increase in in-park per capita spending (defined as food, merchandise and other revenue divided by total attendance). Admission per capita decreased primarily due to the net impact of the admissions product mix and lower realized pricing on certain admission products, due in part to the shift of peak visitation days from the first quarter to the second quarter, when compared to the prior year quarter. In park per capita spending increased primarily due to the impact of increased volume for certain in-park offerings when compared to the first quarter of 2024. Adjusted EBITDA was negatively impacted by the decrease in total revenue.