United Parks posts declines in revenue, income and attendance

Contributed by Jeff

From the press release:

In the third quarter of 2025, the Company hosted approximately 6.8 million guests, generated total revenues of $511.9 million, net income of $89.3 million and Adjusted EBITDA of $216.3 million. Attendance decreased approximately 240,000 guests when compared to the third quarter of 2024. The decrease in attendance was primarily due to an unfavorable calendar shift including the timing of the Fourth of July holiday and a decrease in international visitation compared to the prior year quarter.

The decrease in total revenue of $34.1 million compared to the third quarter of 2024 was primarily a result of a decrease in attendance and a decrease in total revenue per capita. Total revenue per capita decreased due to a decrease in admissions per capita partially offset by an increase in in-park per capita spending.