United Parks down on most metrics for the year, quarter

United Parks & Resorts Inc. (NYSE: PRKS), a leading theme park and entertainment company, today reported its financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2024.

Fourth Quarter 2024 Highlights

Attendance was 4.9 million guests, a decrease of approximately 79,000 guests from the fourth quarter of 2023.

Total revenue was $384.4 million, a decrease of $4.6 million or 1.2% from the fourth quarter of 2023.

Net income was $27.9 million, a decrease of $12.2 million from the fourth quarter of 2023.

Adjusted EBITDA [1] was $144.5 million a decrease of $6.0 million from the fourth quarter of 2023.

Total revenue per capita[2] increased 0.4% to $78.75 from the fourth quarter of 2023. Admission per capita[2] decreased 1.9% to $43.61 while in-park per capita spending[2] increased 3.5% to a record $35.14 from the fourth quarter of 2023.

Fiscal 2024 Highlights

Attendance was 21.5 million guests, a decrease of approximately 59,000 guests or 0.3% from fiscal 2023.

Total revenue was $1,725.3 million, a decrease of $1.3 million or 0.1% from fiscal 2023.

Net income was $227.5 million, a decrease of $6.7 million or 2.9% from fiscal 2023.

Adjusted EBITDA was $700.2 million, a decrease of $13.3 million or 1.9% from fiscal 2023.

Total revenue per capita increased 0.2% to a record $80.07 from fiscal 2023. Admission per capita decreased 1.2% to a $43.61 while in-park per capita spending increased 2.0% to a record $36.46 from fiscal 2023.

Other Highlights