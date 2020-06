Unannounced Jurassic Park roller coaster taking shape at Universal's Islands of Adventure

For more than two years, its been well known that Universal Orlando was working on a new roller coaster for its Jurassic Park section in Islands of Adventure. Now, with track work well underway, the future of this land is coming being realized, even if Universal is still holding off on acknowledging anything is underway.

