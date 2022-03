Tumbili roller coaster opens at Kings Dominion

Kings Dominion’s newest roller coaster inverts its riders forward and backward as the cars whip around, independent of the track, mimicking the path of a monkey swinging from vines. Tumbili, which is Swahili for “monkey,” stands 112 feet, reaches 34 mph and lasts almost a minute.

