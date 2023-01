Tron Lightcycle Run at Magic Kingdom will open with virtual queue and free lockers

Disney announced in a blog post that the new Tron roller coaster at Magic Kingdom will include a free double-sided locker system. A small compartment on the ride vehicle will be available to store your phone or other small items. The ride will also open using the virtual queue system that has been used for other new attractions in recent years.

