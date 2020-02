Tokyo Disneyland closing for two weeks to prevent spread of coronavirus

Posted Yesterday, 1:38 PM | Contributed by Jeff

Tokyo Disneyland said Friday that it would close for two weeks as a precaution against the spread of coronavirus in Japan, one day after Prime Minister Shinzo Abe asked schools nationwide to close for most of March. The park will be closed beginning Saturday with plans to reopen on March 15. In a statement on its website, the park cited the elevated risk of infection in crowded venues.

