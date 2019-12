Throwback: The Michigan Cedar Point that never came to be

Posted Thursday, December 26, 2019 10:16 AM | Contributed by Jeff

In an alternate universe, north of Onsted, ground was broken in March 1975 after months of planning for a second Cedar Point amusement park. Approximately 160 acres of land would be developed in the coming months, with a grand opening in June 1976, just in time for the nation’s bicentennial.

