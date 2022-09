Three people shot at Kennywood Saturday night, no fatalities

Three people were shot, including a 15-year-old, Saturday night at Kennywood Park in West Mifflin, Allegheny County police said. The shooting was the result of an altercation between two groups inside the park in front of the Musik Express ride, police said. There were no fatalities.

