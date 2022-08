Three people reportedly shot in Six Flags Great America parking lot

Three people were reportedly shot in the parking lot of Six Flags Great America in Gurnee, prompting a heavy police presence. According to a police source, the injuries are believed to be non-life-threatening. The amusement park, which closes at 8 p.m., was evacuated.

