Theme parks reduce mask requirements on CDC guidance

Posted Yesterday, 9:26 AM | Contributed by Jeff

Disney World and other U.S. amusement parks updated their mask policy following the latest guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) this week. Masks have been made optional in outdoor areas and pool decks at Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida, effective May 15, but are still needed for entering rides and at indoor locations, according to the guidelines posted on its website.

Read more from Reuters.

Comments: 21