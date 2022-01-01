The Beast reprofile will extend its length by two feet

Posted Today, 11:21 AM | Contributed by Jeff

From the Kings Island blog:

Kings Island’s world-famous roller coaster, The Beast, will break its own World Record in 2022. The ride, which opened in 1979 as the World’s Longest Wooden Roller Coaster, has held that distinction ever since. When it opens for the season in May it will break its own record by two feet, from 7,359 feet to 7,361 feet due to offseason retracking and reprofiling work, that also includes a steeper first drop.