The "Beach Gate Ladies" have been taking tickets for two decades at Cedar Point

Approach Cedar Point from the peninsula’s beach or boardwalk, and you’ll witness something you won’t see at any other admissions gate: three senior ladies cheerfully scanning tickets and greeting guests, eager to take the time to make each person’s day special. Sally Shenberger, 86, Sue Link, 86, and Virginia Neuman, 82, have been working together at Cedar Point’s WindSeeker Gate for more than 20 years.

