Teenager dies in swing ride in France

A teenager has died and another has been seriously injured in an accident at a French amusement park last weekend. The pair were riding the Adrenaline, where passengers are tied to a swing which is lifted up 200ft above the ground. Local reports suggest that a violent gust of wind tipped off the balance of the structure, resulting in the young man’s head colliding violently with one of the ride's pillars, before being ejected to the ground along with his companion.

