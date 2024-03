Teen shot outside of Six Flags Over Georgia as officers called for "unruly crowd"

Posted | Contributed by PhantomTails

Multiple suspects are being sought after a 15-year-old was shot when police exchanged gunfire with what they described as an "unruly crowd" of up to 600 people near the Six Flags Over Georgia amusement park in suburban Atlanta, authorities say.

