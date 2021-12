Tayto Park to build three new roller coasters

Posted Monday, December 13, 2021 9:56 AM | Contributed by Julie M

The operator of Tayto Park is to spend €30 million on three new roller coasters. The first, a Dinosaur themed ride, will be complete in February. The other two will begin construction in the spring.

Read more from The Irish Times.

