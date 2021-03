Tayto Park finally gets approval for €15.5 million roller coaster

An appeals board decision brings to an end a two year four month long planning battle by Tayto Park owner Raymond Coyle to secure planning permission for the new attraction. A previous rollercoaster proposed for Tayto Park was refused planning permission in July 2019 by the appeals board due, in part, to the noise impact of people’s screams from the rollercoaster on residents’ properties.

