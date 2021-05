Stunt Pilot roller coaster taking shape at Silverwood

Silverwood Theme Park opened Saturday, but thrill seekers will have to wait until May 29 to board Stunt Pilot, an attraction that will honor the park’s past and make it one of three in the country with a single-rail “Raptor” coaster. It’s a homegrown thrill ride, designed and built by Hayden’s Rocky Mountain Construction, a firm started by former Silverwood employee Fred Grubb.

