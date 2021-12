Study shows theme park customers not fond of dynamic pricing

A study published last month by researchers Ady Milman and Asli Tasci at the University of Central Florida and student Gaurav Panse at the University of Waterloo in Canada surveyed parkgoers’ feelings toward dynamic pricing. It found consumers don’t like it, especially when it means they know they paid more than others.

Read more from The Orlando Sentinel via The Port Charlotte Sun.

