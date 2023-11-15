Study says Disney has annual $40 billion impact on Florida economy

Posted | Contributed by Jeff

From Disney's release:

Walt Disney World Resort—one of the world’s most popular vacation destinations—generated $40 billion in economic impact across the state of Florida and more than a quarter of a million total jobs in fiscal year 2022. That’s according to a new study from Oxford Economics, which was announced on Tuesday.

The study noted that Disney—which has boosted Florida’s economy, tourism, and small businesses for the last 50 years—has generated 263,000 direct and indirect jobs in the state. That’s 1 out of every 32 jobs in Florida, including Disney’s workforce of 82,000 across the state.

In fact, the study showed that without Disney’s impact, Florida’s unemployment rate would jump from 3% to 5.4%. The company also generates $6.6 billion in tax revenue.