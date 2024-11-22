Study outlines negative effects of changes to Disney's disability policy

New research presented at the 2024 Themed Experiences and Attractions Academic Symposium during the International Association of Amusement Parks and Attractions (IAAPA) Convention highlighted the significant barriers [Disney's] updated policies impose on guests with disabilities.

The study, authored by Prof. Barbara Burgess-Lefebvre of Robert Morris University and her daughter Johnna Lefebvre reveals the impact of the new stricter guidelines, including what they identify as decreased attendance among guests with disabilities, heightened anxiety, discriminatory exclusions and negative experiences with cast members.

