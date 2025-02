Stolen Quassy carousel figure resurfaces after nearly 40 years

The elusive Lake Quassapaug sea monster carousel figure was stolen from Quassy Amusement Park on Nov. 16, 1985, and its whereabouts unknown until late December of last year. The figure was purchased by an unsuspecting collector who bought it from a warehouse in Florida.

Read more from Amusement Today.

