Star Wars Galactic Starcruiser previewed for media

Posted Friday, February 25, 2022 2:45 PM | Contributed by Jeff

Invited guests from various media outlets were given a preview of Disney's new Star Wars Galactic Starcruiser resort experience, and the embargo was lifted this morning. Below are a number of accounts from a variety of outlets.

Read more from The Verge, CNBC, Gizmodo, Nerdist, Tampa Bay Times.

