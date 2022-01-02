S&S Power founder Stan Checketts dead at 80

Posted Yesterday, 7:02 PM | Contributed by Rick_UK

From the obituary:

Stan was an entrepreneur, and started Custom Manufacturing, building beautiful cabinets for residential and commercial businesses. Later, he started making bungee equipment and towers–installing them around the world. He loved to thrill people and soon higher-thrill amusement rides followed with one of the most notable, the Big Shot on top of the Stratosphere Tower in Las Vegas. As the first tower rides were installed at various amusement parks, he made it a practice to stand on top of the towers at the grand openings. His rides can be found in 28 countries around the globe. He is listed in the Guinness Book of World Records for his high-speed coaster, Dodompa.