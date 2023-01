Splash Mountain closes at Magic Kingdom, rehab starts for Tiana's Bayou Adventure

Fans had one final run down Splash Mountain in Florida's Disney World on Sunday, before it closed for good. Renovations on Splash Mountain, which many fans consider a Disney staple, began on Monday. Disney announced in June 2020 that it was planning to reimagine the ride after growing complaints due to its associations with the 1946 film Song of the South. The ride will reopen as Tiana's Bayou Adventure.

