Space themed indoor roller coaster coming to Legoland Florida and California in 2026

From the press release:

Families will be invited to blast off into an imaginative LEGO galaxy packed with adventure including an immersive, groundbreaking indoor roller coaster. The new coaster promises to be the most technologically advanced attraction the Resort has ever created, brought to life by Merlin Magic Making’s global team of designers and engineers, in close collaboration with the LEGO Group.

Buckle up for an all-new, indoor roller coaster that propels guests into an interactive LEGO space adventure blasting off from the LEGOLAND SPACEPORT 885 launchpad, named in homage to one of the original LEGO Space Scooter sets, #885. This marks the first new roller coaster to open inside the main LEGOLAND Florida theme park since the Resort's debut in 2011, launching a new era of innovation and adventure for young space explorers.