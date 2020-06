Some Disney theme park workers urge delay in opening

Some Disney World workers are pleading with theme park executives to reconsider plans to reopen in July, following days of record-number cases of COVID-19 infections. Disney is also facing push back from Disneyland workers who over the past two weeks have collected nearly 45,000 signatures calling to delay the Anaheim park.

