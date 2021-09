Six-year-old girl dies on Haunted Mine Drop at Glenwood Caverns

Posted Tuesday, September 7, 2021 9:18 AM | Contributed by OhioStater

A 6-year-old girl was fatally injured while riding Haunted Mine Drop at Glenwood Caverns, according to the Garfield County Coroner's Office. The nature of her injuries has not been released.

Read more from CNN.

Related parks Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park

Comments: 38