Six Flags will sell seven parks to EPR for $331 million

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE: FUN) (“Six Flags” or the “Company”), North America’s largest regional amusement park operator, today announced it has entered into definitive agreements to sell seven of its parks to EPR Properties (NYSE: EPR) (“EPR”) for total cash consideration of $331 million, subject to customary purchase price adjustments. The transaction represents a significant milestone in the Company’s disciplined portfolio optimization strategy and is designed to sharpen operational focus while further enhancing its liquidity position.

The parks included in the transaction are Valleyfair (Minneapolis, Minn.), Worlds of Fun (Kansas City, Mo.), Michigan’s Adventure (Grand Rapids, Mich.), Schlitterbahn Waterpark Galveston (Galveston, Texas), Six Flags St. Louis (St. Louis, Mo.), Six Flags Great Escape (Queensbury, N.Y.) and Six Flags La Ronde (Montreal, QC). Collectively, the parks entertained approximately 4.5 million guests for the full year ended Dec. 31, 2025, generating approximately $260 million in net revenue and approximately $45 million in Adjusted EBITDA. Cash proceeds, after taxes and transaction expenses, will be used to pay down debt. On an after-tax basis, net proceeds are expected to be slightly beneficial to the Company’s leverage ratio.