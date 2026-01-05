Six Flags will not exercise buy-out option of Six Flags Over Texas

Posted | Contributed by Jeff

From the press release:

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE: FUN) (the “Company” or “Six Flags”), the largest regional amusement park operator in North America, today announced it will not exercise its contractual call option to acquire the remaining non‑controlling partner interests in Six Flags Over Texas, located in Arlington, Texas, as provided under the existing partnership agreement governing the park.

Under the terms of the agreement, Six Flags was required to notify the partnership no later than December 31, 2025, regarding its intent to exercise the option, which would have resulted in a payment due in January 2028. After careful consideration, the Company has determined it is currently not in its best interest to exercise the call option.

“After careful consideration of the terms of the partnership agreement and the strategic objectives of the Company, we have determined not to exercise the call option with respect to Six Flags Over Texas,” said John Reilly, president and CEO of Six Flags. “This was a difficult and deliberate decision. Six Flags Over Texas is a foundational park in our system and a prized asset within our portfolio. While the contractual terms do not currently align with our capital allocation priorities, we remain deeply committed to the long‑term success of the park and believe it has a bright future as part of the Six Flags portfolio.”

Reilly added, “We will maintain constructive discussions with our partners regarding our continued interest in Six Flags Over Texas. In the meantime, our focus remains on driving operational excellence in the park for the benefit of our guests and the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex.”

Six Flags will continue to operate and manage Six Flags Over Texas pursuant to the existing partnership agreement. The Company has continued to invest in the park through capital improvements, new attractions, and enhancements to the guest experience, underscoring its confidence in the park’s long‑term growth and strategic importance to the Six Flags portfolio.

The Company noted that this decision does not affect its ownership or operations of Six Flags Over Georgia, for which Six Flags exercised its call option in December 2024.