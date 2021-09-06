Six Flags to offer 10% bonus for seasonal US staff

Posted Yesterday, 11:26 AM | Contributed by Jeff

From the press release:

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation, the world’s largest regional theme park company and largest operator of waterparks in North America, is rewarding its team members with extra cash this summer. Seasonal team members employed as of July 1, and who work through September 6, can earn up to an additional $500-$1,000 or more.

...Employees must be hired by July 1 and continuously employed through September 6, 2021, without prior notice of an intention to resign, to receive bonus. Applies only to U.S., non-union, seasonal positions. 10% bonus shall be paid on total straight-time and overtime wages paid during the applicable bonus period. Further details are contained in the Six Flags Seasonal Retention Bonus program document.