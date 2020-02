Six Flags takes a beating after posting loss

Posted Yesterday, 9:06 AM | Contributed by Jeff

Six Flags posted a net loss of $11.16 million, or 13 cents a share, after a profit of $79.4 million, or 93 cents a share, in the year-ago period. Revenue fell to $261.0 million from $269.5 million, but topped the FactSet consensus of $260.1 million, as attendance declined 3%. Admissions spending per capita fell 2% and in-park spending per capita rose 3%.

