Six Flags shuffles some of exec team, including CFO

Posted | Contributed by Jeff

From the press release:

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE: FUN) (“Six Flags” or the “Company”), North America’s largest regional amusement park operator, today announced several leadership updates designed to strengthen the Company’s commercial, marketing, legal and finance capabilities as it continues to advance its integration and value-creation priorities.

Amy Martin Ziegenfuss will join Six Flags as Chief Marketing Officer and Christopher Bennett will join as Chief Legal and Compliance Officer, each effective on June 3, 2026. Ziegenfuss will succeed Christian Dieckmann who departed the Company effective May 2, 2026. Bennett will succeed Brian Nurse who will depart the Company effective May 8, 2026.

In addition, Brian Witherow will step down as Chief Financial Officer, effective May 8, 2026. The Company has advanced its CFO succession process with several excellent candidates and will provide an update when the process underway is complete. Dave Hoffman, Six Flags’ Chief Accounting Officer, will serve as Interim Finance Lead during the transition.

Amy Martin Ziegenfuss is a senior marketing executive with deep experience across travel, hospitality and experiential consumer businesses. She will join Six Flags from Carnival Cruise Line, where she served as Chief Marketing Officer and modernized the company’s marketing organization through data-driven segmentation and measurement capabilities. Previously, she was SVP of Global Enterprise & Brand Marketing at Hilton, where she advanced enterprise-wide marketing strategy and brand consistency across the company’s global portfolio, contributing to a significant increase in bookings and more efficient media investments.

Christopher Bennett, a partner at the international law firm Dentons, has more than twenty-five years of legal experience in the hospitality and leisure industries. Bennett’s career includes 16 years leading the legal department of Interstate Hotels & Resorts, which was a NYSE public company for 12 years, where he was Chief Administrative Officer, General Counsel, and Secretary. Bennett was also General Counsel and Secretary of MeriStar Hospitality, a NYSE public hotel real estate investment trust. While at Interstate and MeriStar, Bennett managed more than $2 billion of public and private debt transactions, more than 30 US and international joint ventures, an IPO and numerous public and private M&A transactions. Throughout his career, Bennett has managed more than $5 billion in real estate transactions and negotiated hospitality transactions across more than 40 countries in 6 continents.

Given the central role that brand strength, consumer insights, digital engagement and targeted demand generation play in Six Flags’ long-term growth strategy, the Company is separating the responsibilities of the Chief Commercial Officer into two focused roles: Chief Marketing Officer and SVP, Commercial. Ziegenfuss will assume the responsibilities of Chief Marketing Officer, and Chris Meyering, current VP, Revenue Management at Six Flags, has been promoted to the role of SVP, Commercial, effective June 3, 2026. Meyering has served in various operations management roles at Six Flags since 2021. He joined Six Flags from The Walt Disney Company, where he served as Commercial Strategy Manager, Commercial Integration & Franchise Management.

“As we enter the next chapter for Six Flags, now is the right time to bring in new leadership with relevant skills and fresh perspectives to advance our key priorities,” said Six Flags President and CEO John Reilly. “Amy and Christopher are recognized leaders who bring considerable experience in marketing, hospitality, legal affairs, governance and complex consumer-facing businesses. Chris Meyering has helped successfully implement key commercial initiatives during his time at Six Flags, and we are confident he will continue to make valuable contributions in his new role. Their expertise will augment our leadership team’s capabilities as we continue to improve profitability, strengthen the Company’s balance sheet and focus resources on the highest-return opportunities across our irreplaceable portfolio.”

Reilly continued, “Marketing is central to how we attract guests, deepen engagement, grow season pass and membership participation and build stronger relationships with consumers across our parks. Amy’s experience leading data-driven marketing organizations at major travel and hospitality brands is highly relevant to Six Flags as we sharpen our commercial strategy and build on the momentum underway entering the 2026 summer season.”

“I also want to thank Brian Witherow, Christian Dieckmann and Brian Nurse for their service and many contributions to Six Flags. They played key roles in helping the Company navigate a transformative period following the merger with Cedar Fair, and we wish them the best in their next chapters,” Reilly concluded.