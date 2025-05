Six Flags sets growth targets for 2028 at investor conference

At the annual investor conference, CEO Richard Zimmerman said there is "great value" to create, and that it's a "fundamentally different and fundamentally stronger company.” Six Flags plans to reduce operational costs by $60 million in both 2025 and 2026, focusing on labor efficiencies, procurement, and operational calendar changes.

