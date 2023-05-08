Six Flags revenue up on lower attendance, greater loss in first quarter

Posted | Contributed by Jeff

From the press release:

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE: SIX), the world’s largest regional theme park company and the largest operator of water parks in North America, today reported first quarter Revenue of $142 million, Net Loss of $70 million, and an Adjusted EBITDA loss of $17 million.

“We are pleased to have delivered record first quarter revenue and the second-highest first quarter Adjusted EBITDA in our company’s history, which we believe are proof points that our new strategy and our new culture are beginning to take hold,” said Selim Bassoul, President and CEO. “Looking ahead, our team is excited to launch numerous special events this summer, including Viva La Fiesta, Flavors of the World, Six Flags Fireworks Spectacular, and parades. These events, combined with exciting new rides and attractions and our focused investments in infrastructure, should help us deliver an enhanced guest experience this year. We are still in the early stages of our transformation, but with our season pass sales accelerating and our attendance improving, we are encouraged by our recent progress.”

Total revenue for first quarter 2023 increased $4 million, or 3%, compared to first quarter 2022, driven by higher guest spending per capita, partially offset by lower attendance. The decrease in attendance was driven primarily by severe weather in our California and Texas parks.

The $5.42 increase in guest spending per capita compared to first quarter 2022 consisted of a $4.53 increase in Admissions spending per capita and a $0.89 increase in In-park spending per capita. The increase in guest spending per capita was driven by higher revenue from memberships beyond the initial 12-month commitment period, which is recognized evenly each month and includes a portion of revenue that is allocated to Park admissions revenue and to Park food, merchandise and other revenue. Higher membership revenue in first quarter 2023 increased Admissions spending per capita and In-park spending per capita by approximately $5 and $1, respectively, versus the prior year. Excluding this impact, Admissions spending per capita and In-park spending per capita in first quarter 2023 were essentially flat versus the prior year period.

The company had a net loss of $70 million in first quarter 2023, compared to a net loss of $66 million in first quarter 2022. The loss per share was $0.84 compared to a loss per share of $0.76 in first quarter 2022, driven by higher operating costs partially offset by an increase in revenue. Operating costs increased in first quarter 2023 versus the prior year due primarily to higher advertising spend. Adjusted EBITDA loss in first quarter 2023 was $17 million, essentially flat with the prior year.

As of April 2, 2023, the company had total reported debt of $2,452 million, and cash or cash equivalents of $65 million. Deferred revenue was $152 million as of April 2, 2023, a decrease of $33 million, or 18%, from April 3, 2022. The decrease was primarily due to a lower Active Pass base as of April 2, 2023 versus April 3, 2022. In first quarter 2023, the company invested $25 million in new capital, net of insurance recoveries.

On May 3, 2023, the company completed the private sale of $800.0 million in aggregate principal amount of 7.25% senior unsecured notes due 2031. The net proceeds from this offering were used to repay $892.6 million, or 94.01% of the aggregate principal amount outstanding, of the 4.875% senior unsecured Notes due 2024. In addition, the company increased the capacity of the Revolving Credit Facility from $350 million to $500 million.