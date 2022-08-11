Six Flags revenue down 5% for the quarter compared to last year

Posted | Contributed by Jeff

From the press release:

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE: SIX), the world’s largest regional theme park company and the largest operator of waterparks in North America, today reported second quarter 2022 financial results.

“This is a transitional year for Six Flags, as we reset the foundations of our business model to focus on delivering a premium guest experience, while at the same time, correcting for decades of heavy price discounting,” said Selim Bassoul, President and CEO. “Our guest satisfaction scores are well above 2021 and our guest spending per capita has increased more than fifty percent versus pre-pandemic levels. We believe our initial progress validates the potential of our new strategy, and provides a very healthy earnings base from which we can grow.”

Second Quarter 2022 Results

Total revenue for second quarter 2022 decreased $24 million, or 5%, compared to second quarter 2021, driven by lower attendance and a $5 million reduction in sponsorship, international agreements and accommodations revenue. The decrease in attendance was net of a favorable visitation shift of approximately 200 thousand guests from first quarter to second quarter 2022 due to the later timing of the Easter holiday in 2022, which impacted operating calendars as a result of schools scheduling spring-break vacations in the second quarter of 2022 versus the first quarter in 2021. The decrease in attendance was partially offset by higher guest spending per capita.

The $11.93 increase in guest spending per capita compared to second quarter 2021 was driven by a $7.67 increase in Admissions spending per capita and a $4.26 increase in In-park spending per capita. The increase in Admissions spending per capita was primarily driven by higher realized ticket pricing and a higher mix of single day tickets. The higher In-park spending reflects the company’s in-park pricing initiatives.

The company partially offset the decrease in revenue with lower cash operating costs. The reduction in operating costs reflected full-time headcount reductions, fewer total employee hours worked, and lower advertising costs. These efficiency measures were offset by higher wage rates, increases in repair and maintenance, utilities, and other costs due to inflation.

The company had a net income of $45 million in second quarter 2022. The income per share was $0.53 compared to an income per share of $0.81 in second quarter 2021, driven by lower revenue and a $17 million loss on extinguishment of debt. Adjusted EBITDA was $155 million, a decrease of $15 million compared to second quarter 2021. During the second quarter 2021, the company received $11.3 million related to one of its terminated international development agreements in China. Excluding the impact of the payment, Adjusted EBITDA decreased $4 million compared to second quarter 2021.

First Half 2022 Results

Total revenue for first half 2022 increased $32 million, or 6%, compared to first half 2021, driven by higher per capita spending. This was offset by lower attendance. As a result of the change to the company’s reporting calendar, three fewer days were included in first half 2022 compared to the first half 2021, which accounted for 89 thousand additional guests in first half 2021.

The $13.70 increase in guest spending per capita compared to first half 2021 was driven by an $8.49 increase in Admissions spending per capita and a $5.21 increase in In-park spending per capita. The increase in Admissions spending per capita was primarily driven by higher realized ticket pricing and a higher mix of single day tickets. The higher In-park spending reflects the company’s in-park pricing initiatives.

The increase in revenue was offset by higher operating costs, driven by increased operating days in first half 2022 compared to the prior year period, which was negatively impacted by pandemic-related closures and operating restrictions. In addition, the company experienced higher wage rates, and increases in repair and maintenance, utilities, and other costs, due to inflation. These cost increases were offset by efficiency measures including reductions in full-time headcount, fewer total seasonal employee hours worked, and lower advertising costs.

The company had a net loss of $20 million in first half 2022. The loss per share was ($0.24) compared to a loss per share of ($0.30) in first half 2021. Adjusted EBITDA was $140 million, an improvement of $15 million compared to first half 2021, reflecting higher revenues and improved margins. During the second quarter 2021, the company received $11.3 million related to one of its terminated international development agreements in China. Excluding the impact of the payment, Adjusted EBITDA increased $26 million compared to first half 2021.