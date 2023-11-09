Six Flags reports increase in revenue, attendance, decrease in EBITDA, per capita spending

Posted | Contributed by Jeff

Total revenue for third quarter 2023 increased $43 million, or 8%, compared to third quarter 2022, driven by higher attendance and higher sponsorship revenue, partially offset by lower total guest spending per capita. The increase in attendance was driven primarily by higher season pass sales in third quarter 2023 versus prior year, combined with increased advertising and media spend through the third quarter, as well as an accelerated start to the Fall events schedule.

The $4.59 decrease in total guest spending per capita compared to third quarter 2022 consisted of a $4.07 decrease in admissions spending per capita and a $0.52 decrease in in-park spending per capita. The decrease in admissions spending per capita was driven primarily by the planned effort to optimize season pass and single-day ticket pricing, which resulted in lower average admissions pricing in third quarter 2023 versus third quarter 2022. The decrease in in-park spending per capita was driven primarily by lower spend on parking, retail, and flash passes, resulting from a higher mix of attendance from season passes in third quarter 2023 versus the prior year. Due to certain benefits available to season pass holders, guests visiting on a season pass spend less per visit on certain in-park products than guests visiting on a single-day ticket. The season pass mix-driven decline in in-park spending per capita was partially offset by higher food and beverage sales in third quarter 2023 versus the prior year.

The company had net income of $111 million in third quarter 2023, compared to net income of $114 million in third quarter 2022. The net income per share was $1.32 compared to net income per share of $1.37 in third quarter 2022. Expenses increased in third quarter 2023 versus prior year due to several factors, including an increase in cost of sales and cash operating costs driven by higher attendance in third quarter 2023, increased advertising spend to promote season passes, higher costs associated with an earlier start to the Fall events schedule, and investments in new entertainment, events, shows, and guest-facing digital initiatives. Adjusted EBITDA in third quarter 2023 was 220 million, a $5 million decrease from the prior year.