Six Flags reports August attendance growth, revenue decrease

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE: FUN) (the “Company”, “Six Flags”, or the “Combined Company”), the largest regional amusement park operator in North America, today provided an update on attendance trends for the summer season, highlighting strong positive momentum since the end of the second quarter.

Following weather-related challenges in the second quarter, the Company has seen demand accelerate across its portfolio of parks, with preliminary results reflecting sustained strength through the Labor Day weekend. Over the nine-week period ended Aug. 31, 2025, the Company entertained 17.8 million guests, representing a 2% increase in attendance compared to the same nine-week period in 2024. The stronger second half demand trends were supported by a 3%, or 172,000 visit, increase in attendance during the four weeks ended Aug. 31, 2025, compared to the same four-week period in 2024.

“We are very encouraged by the strong rebound in attendance and heightened demand for our parks as the summer progressed,” said President and CEO Richard A. Zimmerman. “This improving demand is more consistent with our expectations entering 2025, underscoring the strength of our portfolio and significant benefits of our strategic priorities – including targeted investments in thrilling new rides and attractions, upgrades to food and beverage offerings, and sharpened execution around the guest experience. It’s clear that our strategy is resonating with consumers and is driving renewed, positive momentum as we enter the important fall season headlined by our highly popular Halloween-themed events.

“Notably, our 2026 season pass program is off to a strong start,” continued Zimmerman. “Early unit sales of 2026 season passes are pacing well ahead of cumulative pass sales at this same time last year, with the average season pass price up 3%. The robust sales trend is driven by the strong appeal of our all-park add-on, reflecting the value proposition of our unmatched network of parks.”

Zimmerman added, “We have made smart investments since completing the merger more than a year ago, particularly across the legacy Six Flags parks, and are excited to continue improving our entertainment offerings – and park level results – across our portfolio of properties. We are confident we are taking the right actions to finish 2025 on a strong note, achieve our cost savings objectives, and deliver on our updated full year Adjusted EBITDA guidance.”

Zimmerman concluded by saying that while reducing leverage remains the company’s top priority, it has no near-term debt maturities or covenant concerns and has adequate financial flexibility to continue advancing its strategic initiatives amid the current market environment.

Based on preliminary operating results, revenues for the nine-week period ended Aug. 31, 2025, totaled approximately $1.1 billion, down 2% compared to the same nine-week period in 2024. The decrease in revenues reflects the impact of a 298,000-visit increase in attendance and a $5 million increase in out-of-park revenues(2), offset by a 4%, or $2.50, decline in in-park per capita spending(2). The decline in in-park per capita spending was entirely due to a 7% decrease in admissions per capita spending(2), which was the result of incremental promotions designed to drive volume, and to a lesser extent attendance mix, during the nine-week period. The decrease in admissions per capita spending was slightly offset by a small increase in per capita spending on in-park products(2), which includes guest spending on food and beverage, merchandise, games, and extra-charge offerings.