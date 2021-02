Six Flags Qiddiya announces Falcon’s Flight, a 655-foot-tall roller coaster reaching 156 mph

Posted Yesterday, 10:49 AM | Contributed by joe.

Six Flags Qiddiya in Saudi Arabia has announced Falcon's Flight, an Intamin roller coaster that will climbs 655 feet, drop 525 feet and accelerate to 156 mph over 13,000 feet of track.

Read more and see video from USA Today.

Comments: 14