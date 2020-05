Six Flags preparing health measures to reopen

The new normal at Six Flags Magic Mountain and other locations in the national amusement park chain will include face masks, temperature checks, reduced attendance, virtual queueing, mobile ordering, cashless transactions, social distancing and constant sanitization. Six Flags CEO Michael Spanos laid out a health and safety plan during a conference call.

