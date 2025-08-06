Six Flags posts net loss of $100 million in second quarter

Posted
From the press release:
- Net revenues totaled $930 million, $389 million of which relates to the legacy Six Flags operations added in the merger.
- Net loss attributable to Six Flags Entertainment Corporation was $100 million, which included a net loss of $126 million from legacy Six Flags operations added in the merger.
- Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter totaled $243 million, $62 million of which relates to the legacy Six Flags operations added in the merger.
- Attendance totaled 14.2 million guests, 6.3 million of whom attended legacy Six Flags parks added in the merger. Combined attendance of 14.2 million guests was down 9% or 1.4 million visits compared to the second quarter last year.
- In-park per capita spending was $62.46, including admissions per capita spending of $34.19 and per capita spending on in-park products of $28.27.
- Out-of-park revenues totaled $72 million, $15 million of which relates to legacy Six Flags operations added in the merger.
- The active pass base(which reflects total outstanding and active season passes and memberships), totaled approximately 6.7 million units as of June 29, 2025, down approximately 579,000 units or 8% compared to combined active pass base for legacy Cedar Fair and legacy Six Flags at the end of the second quarter last year.