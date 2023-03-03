Six Flags posts decreases in revenue and attendance

Posted | Contributed by Jeff

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE: SIX), the world’s largest regional theme park company and the largest operator of waterparks in North America, today reported fourth quarter revenue of $280 million, Net Income of $13 million, and Adjusted EBITDA of $99 million. For the full year, the company reported revenue of $1,358 million, Net Income of $109 million, and Adjusted EBITDA of $465 million.

“We are pleased to have delivered record fourth quarter Adjusted EBITDA, which provides evidence that our new strategy and our new culture are beginning to take hold,” said Selim Bassoul, President and CEO. “I’m proud of our team’s commitment to elevating the guest experience. In the fourth quarter, we launched three new events and amplified our largest event of the year, Fright Fest, which drove improved attendance trends and guest satisfaction. Our team is hard at work developing an exciting lineup of new events, rides and attractions for 2023, as we look to build on our success in the fourth quarter.”

Fourth Quarter 2022 Results

Total revenue for fourth quarter 2022 decreased $37 million, or 12%, compared to fourth quarter 2021, driven by lower attendance, partially offset by higher guest spending per capita. The decrease in attendance was driven by an increase in ticket prices, the elimination of free tickets and heavily-discounted pass products, and fewer operating days. The company did not open six parks in fourth quarter 2022 that were open for Holiday in the Park in fourth quarter 2021, which accounted for 279 thousand additional guests in fourth quarter 2021.

The $12.15 increase in guest spending per capita compared to fourth quarter 2021 consisted of a $6.60 increase in Admissions spending per capita and a $5.55 increase in In-park spending per capita. The increase in Admissions spending per capita was primarily driven by higher realized ticket prices, a higher mix of single day tickets, and revenue from memberships beyond the initial 12-month commitment period, which is recognized evenly each month and was spread over a lower amount of attendance in 2022 versus 2021. The higher In-park spending reflects the company’s in-park pricing initiatives, and a strong assortment of retail products, food & beverage offerings, rentals, and new events.

The company more than offset the decrease in revenue in the fourth quarter 2022 with lower cash operating costs, driven by full-time headcount reductions, fewer total employee hours worked, and lower advertising costs. These efficiency measures were partially offset by higher wage rates and increases in repair and maintenance, utilities, and other costs due to inflation.

The company had a net income of $13 million in fourth quarter 2022, compared to a net loss of $2 million in fourth quarter 2021. The income per share was $0.16 compared to a loss per share of $0.02 in fourth quarter 2021, driven by lower cash operating costs partially offset by a reduction in revenue. Adjusted EBITDA was $99 million, an increase of $4 million compared to fourth quarter 2021.

Full Year 2022 Results

Total revenue for full year 2022 decreased $139 million, or 9%, compared to 2021, driven by lower attendance, partially offset by higher guest spending per capita. The lower attendance was driven by an increase in ticket prices and the elimination of free tickets and heavily-discounted pass products. In addition, due to the adoption of a fiscal reporting calendar commencing January 1, 2021, there were three fewer days in full year 2022 compared to full year 2021, which accounted for 89 thousand additional guests in full year 2021.Lastly, the company closed six parks for Holiday in the Park in fourth quarter 2022 that were open in fourth quarter 2021, which accounted for 279 thousand additional guests in full year 2021.

The $11.53 increase in guest spending per capita compared to full year 2021 consisted of a $7.26 increase in Admissions spending per capita and a $4.27 increase in In-park spending per capita. The increase in Admissions spending per capita was primarily driven by higher realized ticket prices and a higher mix of single day tickets. The higher In-park spending reflects the company’s in-park pricing initiatives, and a strong assortment of retail products, food & beverage offerings, rentals, and new events.

The company partially offset the decrease in revenue in full year 2022 with lower cash operating costs. The reduction in operating costs was driven by full-time headcount reductions, fewer total employee hours worked, and lower advertising costs. These efficiency measures were offset by higher wage rates and increases in repair and maintenance, utilities, and other costs due to inflation.

The company had net income of $109 million in full year 2022, compared to $130 million in the prior year period. The income per share was $1.29 compared to an income per share of $1.50 in full year 2021. Adjusted EBITDA was $465 million, a decrease of $33 million compared to full year 2021, driven by lower revenues, partially offset by a reduction in expenses. During the second quarter 2021, the company received $11 million related to one of its terminated international development agreements in China. Excluding the impact of this payment, Adjusted EBITDA decreased $22 million compared to full year 2021.